Editor's note: This article is the fourth in the Aiken Standard's four-part series highlighting goals for local government councils in Aiken County. Aiken City Council was featured Jan. 1, Aiken County Council was featured Jan. 2, North Augusta City Council was featured Jan. 3, and the Aiken County Board of Education is featured Jan. 4.
Motto, slogan, catchphrase, mantra and buzzword! I love buzzwords. I love one-liners. One-liners can become an anthem of our lives to defeat f…
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Dec. 24-31. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent…
Visiting a new housing development can be disorienting. The bright, modern finishes and open floor plans invite you to be dazzled. So it’s difficult to gauge which amenities are worth your lon…
The Progressive Religious Coalition will hold Keeping the Dream Alive: Why Dr. King's Message Still Matters to All of US at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3131 Wa…
There will be a meeting of the Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., 1016 Vaucluse Road, Aiken.
Judy Berry was born in 1935 and raised in Detroit, Michigan. She was married in 1953 to her high school sweetheart for 53 years. She raised five children, and now has eleven grandchildren and …
United Male Chorus annual anniversary will be held at Runs Missionary Baptist Church, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island, on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. Rev. Stevie W. Berry, pastor of Runs Baptist Church…
Welcome to 2019 and a brand new exciting year! Our staff is looking forward to working on our goal of enhancing the quality of life for our community.
South Aiken's Emily Crenshaw, Aiken's Payton Tyler and Fox Creek's Camryn Ray are three of the student athletes who headline the All-Aiken Standard Volleyball Team.
GRANITEVILLE — When Kevin Emily, the head wrestling coach at Midland Valley High, started research for a book about black wrestlers, he set a timeline and planned for a single volume.
What a great year 2018 has been for the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department. It’s all because we serve such a great community with special people. North Augusta residents are passionate …
Students could be in the new classroom addition at North Augusta High School by the end of January or the first of February 2019.
New Ellenton STEAM Magnet School made a significant move upward on the first S.C. Department of Education report cards released Thursday.
Seventeen total Aiken County schools received ratings of Excellent or Good, with six of those being in the North Augusta area, on the 2018 School Report Cards.
Whether or not people visiting Riverside Village will be able to carry alcohol publicly around the area may be decided Monday during North Augusta's City Council meeting.
Looking back at 2018 and forward to 2019, local leaders addressed the state of North Augusta on Friday morning.
Monday night’s game wraps up the Augusta GreenJacket’s first season at SRP Park. How did it go?
North Augusta City Council will receive an update on the financial status of Riverside Village at Hammond’s Ferry during its study session Monday evening.
We can all afford to better ourselves in some way, and this time each year many us resolve to do so – whether it’s adopting a healthier lifestyle, working a little harder toward a goal, or lea…
”Sometimes we're so concerned about giving our children what we never had growing up, we neglect to give them what we did have growing up.” — James Dobson
Christmas brings with it myriad emotions for most of us.
